Rome

Antitrust authority opens Ryanair probe (2)

Regulator looking at improper practices over cancellations

Antitrust authority opens Ryanair probe (2)

Rome, September 20 - The Italian antitrust authority on Wednesday opened a probe into Ryanair for alleged improper commercial practices over the Irish low-cost airline's mass cancellation of flights, including over 700 in Italy. In a statement the regulator stressed that the cancellations were caused by managerial and organizational problems, not extraordinary circumstances beyond the airline's control. A part of the probe is also looking into the information the company gave about the cancellations and possible remedies. Ryanair has cancelled 702 flights to or from Italian airports in the period up to the end of October, according to a list of ditched services on the Irish low-cost airlines website. All the airline's main services and the airports it uses in Italy are affected. Ryanair said it is cancelling 40 to 50 flights a day for six weeks after "messing up" its planning of pilot holidays.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

di Alfonso Naso

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33