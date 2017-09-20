Asylum seeker sexually abuses woman worker (2)

Bergamo, September 20 - A woman worker at a migrant reception centre in the northern province of Bergamo on Tuesday was allegedly sexually abused by a 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Sierra Leone, Bergamo chief prosecutor Walter Mapelli said Wednesday. The asylum seeker allegedly locked the woman, aged 26, in a bathroom and abused her. The woman called for help and two asylum seekers at the complex intervened, breaking down a door. The attacker jumped from the first floor of the complex but was subsequently tracked down by Carabinieri police and arrested. The woman was admitted to hospital.