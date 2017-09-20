Don't respond to challenges with walls - Gentiloni

Washington, September 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said the world's many challenges required a multilateral approach as he spoke to the press before his address to the United Nations General Assembly later on Wednesday. "Responding to the challenges that we have in front of us by each of us defending their own national interest, putting country against country, is an illusion," Gentiloni said at the UN's Rose Garden. "You don't respond to these challenges with walls but with common work. Today is an occasion to measure the multilateral work method".