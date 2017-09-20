Cairo

Detention of Regeni family legal consultant extended (2)

Ibrahim Metwaly arrested at Cairo airport on September 10

Cairo, September 20 - The detention in jail of Ibrahim Metwaly, an Egyptian human rights activist and legal consultant to the family of Giulio Regeni, has been extended by 15 days, his lawyer Ezzat Ghonem told ANSA on Wednesday. Metwaly was arrested at Cairo airport on September while on the way to take part in a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Regeni was an Italian postgraduate student who was tortured and murdered in Egypt last year. Egypt has denied suggestions its security forces, frequently accused of brutal repression of opposition, had anything to do with the death of Regeni, a 28-year-old who was researching Cairo street seller unions.

