Detention of Regeni family legal consultant extended (2)

Cairo
20/09/2017
Cairo, September 20 - The detention in jail of Ibrahim Metwaly, an Egyptian human rights activist and legal consultant to the family of Giulio Regeni, has been extended by 15 days, his lawyer Ezzat Ghonem told ANSA on Wednesday. Metwaly was arrested at Cairo airport on September while on the way to take part in a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Regeni was an Italian postgraduate student who was tortured and murdered in Egypt last year. Egypt has denied suggestions its security forces, frequently accused of brutal repression of opposition, had anything to do with the death of Regeni, a 28-year-old who was researching Cairo street seller unions.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto
di Alfonso Naso
Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online