Mum's ex-partner wanted over shooting of 15-year-old (2)

Foggia
20/09/2017
Foggia, September 20 - The former partner of the mother of a 15-year-old girl shot in the face in the southern town of Ischitella is wanted in relation to the attack, investigative sources said on Wednesday. The man, aged 37, may have shot the girl to get revenge on the mother for having left him, the sources said. The girl, who was in the care of her maternal grandparents, was shot on the way to school and is fighting for her life in hospital in the Puglia city of Foggia. "I had warned that something would happen but no one believed me," the girl's mother said on Facebook. "I wasn't there, but where were my parents, whose care she was in? "She shouldn't have taken the bus to school as there had been reports (to the authorities). They should have taken her to school".
