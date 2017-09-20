Forza Nuova 'march on Rome' illegal - Minniti

Rome, September 20 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said a 'march of Rome' announced for October 28 by far right party Forza Nuova (New Force) is against Italy's anti-Fascism laws. The date is the anniversary of the 1922 demonstration that led to Benito Mussolini taking power. Minniti told a question time session in the Lower House that the planned event "clearly recalls the birth of the Fascist regime and the March on Rome. It is evident that such an event would clearly contrast with the legal order".