No Italians among Mexico quake victims for now-envoy

Rome, September 20 - Luigi Maccotta, the Italian ambassador to Mexico City, told InBlu Radio on Wednesday that "for the moment there are no Italians among the victims" of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit the country. "We are in permanent contact with the network of consulates," Maccotta said. "The worst-hit areas are the centre and the south. This network functions because we are able to have news fast".