No M5S divisions, says Di Maio

Gallodoro, September 20 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio denied there rifts within the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday. Di Maio is favourite to be the group's premier candidate as he is the only M5S heavyweight standing in an online poll of members to select the candidate. Some commentators have said the fact that he is effectively running unopposed is a reflection of unease within the movement. "Certainly what has been happening over the last few days is that every small statement is used to emphasize divisions," Di Maio said. "But there can't be divisions in the M5S because it's the same manifesto for all the candidates. "Then it will be the members to decide who will be its spokesperson". He added that, if he is the premier candidate, he will only be spearheading a team effort. "We are voting, we'll see. I'm one of the candidates, the 5-Star members will decided," he said. "It won't be a point of arrival but a start. "The premier candidate will be the head of a team of ministers that will work with the various parts of the M5S to aim for government".