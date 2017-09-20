Gallodoro

No M5S divisions, says Di Maio

Lower House Deputy Speaker favourite to be premier candidate

No M5S divisions, says Di Maio

Gallodoro, September 20 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio denied there rifts within the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday. Di Maio is favourite to be the group's premier candidate as he is the only M5S heavyweight standing in an online poll of members to select the candidate. Some commentators have said the fact that he is effectively running unopposed is a reflection of unease within the movement. "Certainly what has been happening over the last few days is that every small statement is used to emphasize divisions," Di Maio said. "But there can't be divisions in the M5S because it's the same manifesto for all the candidates. "Then it will be the members to decide who will be its spokesperson". He added that, if he is the premier candidate, he will only be spearheading a team effort. "We are voting, we'll see. I'm one of the candidates, the 5-Star members will decided," he said. "It won't be a point of arrival but a start. "The premier candidate will be the head of a team of ministers that will work with the various parts of the M5S to aim for government".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

di Alfonso Naso

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33