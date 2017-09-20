We'll ask UN to return to Libya - Gentiloni

Rome, September 20 - Italy wants the United Nations to return to Libya, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in New York on Wednesday ahead of his General Assembly address. "We are devoted today to the Libya issue," Gentiloni said. "There's a meeting involving the principle leaders and I'll see (Libya Prime Minister Fayez al-) Sarraj in a few minutes to prepare. (The aim is) to call on the UN to return to Libya. It is necessary for the peace process and for the migratory issue because the conditions of refugees in Libya must be monitored and improved on the human rights front".