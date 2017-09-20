Bari

Child, 12, dies after thigh bone surgery

Girl never came around after op, hit by malignant hyperthermia

Bari, September 20 - A 12-year-old girl died Tuesday at Bari's Giovanni XXIII's hospital after surgery on a thigh-bone fracture, sources said Wednesday. The girl never came round after the operation as she was hit by malignant hyperthermia, a severe reaction to general anesthesia medications that can cause extremely high fever, among other symptoms, sources said. The girl had Colombian origins and was adopted by an Italian couple when she was six.

