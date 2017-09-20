Child, 12, dies after thigh bone surgery

Bari
20/09/2017
Bari, September 20 - A 12-year-old girl died Tuesday at Bari's Giovanni XXIII's hospital after surgery on a thigh-bone fracture, sources said Wednesday. The girl never came round after the operation as she was hit by malignant hyperthermia, a severe reaction to general anesthesia medications that can cause extremely high fever, among other symptoms, sources said. The girl had Colombian origins and was adopted by an Italian couple when she was six.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online