Senate approves gradual phasing out of circus animals

Rome, September 20 - The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure for the "gradual" phasing out of the use of animals in circuses as part of a bill on the entertainment sector. The measure was approved with 147 votes in favour, 47 against and 23 abstentions following mediation by government that led to it being tweaked. The version approved by a committee called for the "elimination" of animals in circuses, rather than them being phased out.