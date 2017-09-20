Rome

Senate approves gradual phasing out of circus animals

Measure approved with 147 votes in favour, 47 against

Senate approves gradual phasing out of circus animals

Rome, September 20 - The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure for the "gradual" phasing out of the use of animals in circuses as part of a bill on the entertainment sector. The measure was approved with 147 votes in favour, 47 against and 23 abstentions following mediation by government that led to it being tweaked. The version approved by a committee called for the "elimination" of animals in circuses, rather than them being phased out.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

di Alfonso Naso

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

In auto con pistola e passamontagna, arrestati

In auto con pistola e passamontagna, arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33