MotoGP: Rossi to go to Aragon, fitness test Thursday (2)

Nine-time world champion fractured leg less than 3 weeks ago

Rome, September 20 - Valentino Rossi, who suffered a double leg fracture in training less than three weeks ago, is heading to Spain with the intention of taking part in Sunday's MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragón. He will have to successfully complete a mandatory physical check on Thursday by the MotorLand Aragón Chief Medical Officer to be declared fit to race, the nine-time world champion's Yamaha team said on its website on Wednesday. The 38-year-old did some test laps at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy on Monday and Tuesday and decided to head to Aragon after a medical examination Wednesday. Rossi, who won seven of his world titles in the premium class, is fourth in the rider standings, 42 points behind leader Marc Marquez. "At the end I decided I will leave for Aragón and will try to ride my M1 this weekend," Rossi said in a statement on Yamaha Racing's website. "If I will be declared fit to ride, I'll have the real answer after FP1, because riding the M1 will be a much bigger challenge. We'll see. See you in Aragon!".

