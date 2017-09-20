NTV nominates Cattaneo CEO, Montezemolo president

Rome, September 20 - The board of NTV said Wednesday that former Ferrari boss Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, a founding partner of the private Italian rail operator in 2006, has been nominated president and former Telecom Italia chief Flavio Cattaneo has been made CEO. The board said it had accepted "with regret" the resignation of Andrea Faragalli Zenobi as executive president. NTV runs the Italo services.