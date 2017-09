M5S online premier candidate primary Thursday

Rome, September 20 - The 5-Star Movement's (M5S) online primary to select the anti-establishment group's premier candidate at next year's general election will get underway on Thursday, the blog of leader Beppe Grillo announced on Wednesday. The blog said the provisional list of eight candidates had been confirmed, with Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio the only one of the movement's heavyweights standing. The winner will be announced at a M5S rally in Rimini late on Saturday.