Ischitella

Girl, 15, shot in face near Foggia (2)

Teen in critical condition in hospital

Girl, 15, shot in face near Foggia (2)

Ischitella, September 20 - A 15-year-old girl was shot in the face from short range as she was on her way to school on Wednesday in the town of Ischitella, near the southern city of Foggia, sources said. The girl was taken to Foggia's Riuniti hospital and is in a critical condition, the sources said. She underwent surgery. Carabinieri police are investigating and are examining footage from video cameras. The girl knew the attacker, who has not yet been identified, sources said. According to an initial reconstruction, the attacker came up to the girl from behind before shooting. The victim was followed by the local social services and had been put into the care of her grandparents.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

di Alfonso Naso

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

In auto con pistola e passamontagna, arrestati

In auto con pistola e passamontagna, arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33