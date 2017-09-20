Girl, 15, shot in face near Foggia (2)

Ischitella, September 20 - A 15-year-old girl was shot in the face from short range as she was on her way to school on Wednesday in the town of Ischitella, near the southern city of Foggia, sources said. The girl was taken to Foggia's Riuniti hospital and is in a critical condition, the sources said. She underwent surgery. Carabinieri police are investigating and are examining footage from video cameras. The girl knew the attacker, who has not yet been identified, sources said. According to an initial reconstruction, the attacker came up to the girl from behind before shooting. The victim was followed by the local social services and had been put into the care of her grandparents.