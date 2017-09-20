Pope 'close' to Mexico after quake (2)

Vatican City
20/09/2017
Vatican City, September 20 - Pope Francis expressed his closeness to Mexico on Wednesday after over 200 people were killed by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the centre of the country. "Here among you there are many Mexicans," the pope said during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square. "The earthquake has caused casualties and material damage and in this moment of pain I express my closeness to the whole Mexican population. "I ask Almighty God to welcome all those who lost their lives". The pope also paid homage to the rescue workers helping those affected by the disaster and invoked the Our Lady of Guadalupe, who is dear to the Mexican nation. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has said more than 20 children were dead and 30 were missing after a school collapsed.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online