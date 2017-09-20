Gentiloni hails recovery, warns against populism

New York, September 20 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni has expressed optimism on Italy's economic dynamism and newfound confidence in the EU while warning against the dangers of populism, in a speech at New York University ahead of his address at a UN General Assembly on Wednesday. "Geo-political instability is still present, but at the same time economic dynamism and, in Europe, a renewed sentiment of confidence in our common pathway, are fostering hope that we are moving towards better times," Gentiloni said in his address at NYU's Italian cultural institute Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' shortly after his arrival in New York on Tuesday. The premier also issued a warning against populism in Italy and beyond. "The masters of illusions are at work to ensure that the legitimate causes of anger and frustration are exploited as much as possible to gain power and an economic advantage", he said. "The masters of illusions always cite a distant past, a golden age that never existed". The premier urged instead to look at the future, saying signs of economic recovery in Italy "have turned into an undeniable economic growth" that has been constant since the second half of 2014, although he urged for caution and "not to lose momentum in our reform efforts". He cited two key drivers for the government - continuing to improve conditions at home, in particular with the next budget law, and strengthening Europe, which is going through "a new phase". Europe, he said, "needs strong economic policies" without turning austerity into the only compass of political action. The prime minister also spoke about immigration, noting that the phenomenon "can't be stopped - it's totally impossible". "It is a phenomenon that we must manage together with Europe", he said. "It is completely unrealistic to think that only countries like Italy and Greece can deal with it". Gentiloni also referred to US President Donald Trump's maiden speech at the UN General Assembly, noting that "Italy is convinced that multilateralism is the only way to confront global challenges and problems". "I don't think that a country can do it alone, it is not a realistic solution", he said. "I understand defending one's interests but it is necessary to do so with a multilateral approach - the only way to confront a crisis like North Korea, the climate issue and that of free trade".