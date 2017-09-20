Soccer: Bologna halt Inter's perfect start

Rome, September 20 - Inter Milan's perfect start to the Serie A season ended on Tuesday when they were held 1-1 at Bologna. The hosts dominated for long spells and deservedly took the lead with the thunderous shot by Simone Verdi from outside the box. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi converted a penalty in the second half to salvage a draw for Inter. Luciano Spalletti's side are top of Serie A with 13 points from five games, but Napoli and champions Juventus can both leapfrog them if they continue their perfect starts later on Wednesday. Napoli visit fourth-placed Lazio and Juve take on Fiorentina in Turin.