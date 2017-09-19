Padua

Elderly couple killed by poisonous herb mistaken for saffron

Used in risotto

Padua, September 19 - A poisonous herb that an elderly couple collected on holiday, mistaking it for saffron, and used in a risotto was the cause of their death, according to an autopsy, sources said Tuesday. Giuseppe Agodi, a 70-year-old former justice of the peace, died while on holiday in Folgaria, near Trento, on September 1 and his wife Lorenza Frigatti, 69, fell ill a few days later and died on Monday.

