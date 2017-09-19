Bertone renovation aimed to double investment - Profiti

Vatican City, September 19 - The former head of the foundation for the Vatican's Bambino Gesù children's hospital in Rome told a trial Tuesday that the decision to invest 422,000 euros in renovating former Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone's apartment aimed to generate money for the foundation. Giuseppe Profiti, the former president of the Fondazione Bambino Gesù accused of misappropriation, said the investment was put in the events section for fund raising. "This would have made it possible to get back the investment and double the funding in 48 to 60 months," Profiti said.