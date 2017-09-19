Vatican City

Bertone renovation aimed to double investment - Profiti

Former Bambino Gesù foundation president on trial in Vatican

Bertone renovation aimed to double investment - Profiti

Vatican City, September 19 - The former head of the foundation for the Vatican's Bambino Gesù children's hospital in Rome told a trial Tuesday that the decision to invest 422,000 euros in renovating former Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone's apartment aimed to generate money for the foundation. Giuseppe Profiti, the former president of the Fondazione Bambino Gesù accused of misappropriation, said the investment was put in the events section for fund raising. "This would have made it possible to get back the investment and double the funding in 48 to 60 months," Profiti said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

di Domenico Latino

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 10 milioni di euro

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 10 milioni di euro

Aggrediscono fidanzati appartati per rapinarli, arrestati due giovani

Aggrediscono fidanzati appartati, arrestati due giovani

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33