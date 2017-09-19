ANSA/ Genoa Boat Show sees 8% exhibitor growth

Genoa, September 19 - The 57th Genoa International Boat Show, taking place September 21-26, will have participant exhibitor growth this year of 8%, with an increase of 8% also in the number of boats on display at the Fiera di Genova exhibition centre. This year the trade show will host a total of 884 companies and 1,100 boats, compared to last year's 800 exhibitors and 1,020 boats, which drew 127,190 visitors, 33,000 of whom were foreigners. Organised by Italian boating federation UCINA, the numbers show how the event has made a comeback after many analysts had given it up as a "goner" during the years of financial crisis. This year's edition is dedicated to an icon of the 'dolce vita' years in sailing, motorboat designer and builder Carlo Riva, and will see the participation of Industry Minister Graziano Delrio, Deputy Finance Minister Luigi Casero, and Confindustria industrial employers' federation president Vincenzo Boccia. "We're in a positive and different moment with respect to past years, thanks also to the the market, whose recovery is solid," said UCINA President Carla Demaria, adding that some large brands that had in past years left the trade show have this year returned. The exhibition's business director, Alessandro Campagna, said there's "enthusiasm and dynamism in the market". "Sailing is up 3.5%, inboards are up by 14%, and inflatable boats, for which Italy is the world's top producer, are up by 9%," he said. The trade fair will showcase some new arrivals, including the world premier of the MV19 Ridoc line by Baglietto. The all-aluminum MV19 yacht, from the studios of Francesco Paszkowski Design, takes its inspiration from the MAS WWI and WWII military crafts, with a 19.5-metre prototype as the natural evolution of the group's MV13. Azimut Yachts is returning to the show this year with seven yachts under 72', including the Azimut 60 Fly, one of the company's newest offerings. A host of new sailboats and motorboats will also feature at this year's trade show, such as the Pardo 43 from the Cantiere del Pardo shipyard, a luxury tender powered by two IPS 500 engines, with a large central bathroom and an outside kitchen with a table for eight.