Calenda hopeful of Fincantieri-STX deal (2)

Rome
19/09/2017
Rome, September 19 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Tuesday that he was hopeful of a deal on the Fincantieri-STX case. The French government exercised pre-emption rights on STX capital in July, blocking Fincantieri's takeover of the French shipyard and causing considerable tension with Rome. "We are working and we hope to achieve a good solution for everyone and, in particular, with a European perspective. And I think we'll pull it off," Calenda said. Fincantieri agreed to buy 66.6% of STX France from South Korea's STX Offshore and Shipbuilding earlier in the year as part of bankruptcy proceedings but Paris blocked the move, calling on Fincantieri to accept an offer to divide STX's capital 50-50. At the time Rome said it would not accept a deal in which Fincantieri did not have control of STX.
