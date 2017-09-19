Sala Expo indictment requested for 'falsehood' (2)

Milan, September 19 - Milan prosecutors have requested that Mayor Giuseppe Sala be indicted for alleged falsehood over a big contract for Milan Expo 2015, sources said Tuesday. However, an accusation of bid rigging against Sala, the former commissioner of the World Fair, over the Piastra project to create the platform on which the Expo pavilions were built has been dropped. A judge will decide whether or not Sala actually stands trial. The mayor briefly suspended himself in December after it emerged he was under investigation.