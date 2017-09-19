No choice but to destroy North Korea if attacked - Trump

New York
19/09/2017
New York, September 19 - United States President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that it may be necessary to annihilate North Korea. "If it (the United States) is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said. "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for him and his regime," he added, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online