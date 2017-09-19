New York

No choice but to destroy North Korea if attacked - Trump

United States president addresses UN General Assembly

No choice but to destroy North Korea if attacked - Trump

New York, September 19 - United States President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that it may be necessary to annihilate North Korea. "If it (the United States) is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said. "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for him and his regime," he added, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

di Domenico Latino

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 10 milioni di euro

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 10 milioni di euro

Aggrediscono fidanzati appartati per rapinarli, arrestati due giovani

Aggrediscono fidanzati appartati, arrestati due giovani

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33