New PD election law proposal on Thursday

Rome, September 19 - Emanuele Fiano, a member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that he will present a new proposal for an election law on Thursday. There are fears the next Italian general election next year may be inconclusive with the current systems for the Lower House and the Senate, which are different but are both based on proportional representation. Fiano said the proposal would be different to one that sank in parliamentary vote in June, despite supposedly having the backing of the PD, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.