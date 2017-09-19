ANSA/ Fourteen films to compete to be Italian Oscar runner

(by Giorgio Gosetti). Rome, September 19 - Fourteen Italian films will compete to represent Italy at a 2018 Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, the Italian National Association of Film, Audiovisual and Multimedia Industries (ANICA) has said. A commission set up by ANICA will announce its choice on September 26. The selected Italian movie will then compete to be shortlisted among the nine foreign language movies that will run for an Academy award. The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The Italian feature films competing for an Oscar submission were distributed in Italy between October 1, 2016, and September 30 this year. They include: A Ciambra by Jonas Ash Carpignano, Cuori Puri (Pure Hearts) by Roberto De Paolis; L'Equilibrio (the Balance) by Vincenzo Marra; Una Famiglia (A Family) by Sebastiano Riso; Fortunata by Sergio Castellitto; Gatta Cenerentola (Cinderella the Cat) by Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappiello, Marino Guarnieri and Dario Sansone. Also competing for a nomination are: Ho Amici in Paradiso (I Have Friends in Heaven) by Fabrizio Maria Cortese; L'Ora Legale (It's the Law) by Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone; L'Ordine delle Cose (The Order of Things) by Andrea Segre; Sicilian Ghost Story by Antonio Piazza and Fabio Grassadonia; Las Stoffa dei Sogni (The Stuff od Dreams) by Gianfranco Cabiddu; La Tenerezza (Tenderness) by Gianni Amelio; Tutto Quello Che Vuoi (Everything You Want) by Francesco Bruni; La Vita in Comune (Life in Common) by Edoardo Winspeare. Castellitto's movie, which was distributed in Italy by Universal Pictures, and Amelio's film were highly praised by critics in Italy and abroad. Bruni's Tutto Quello che Vuoi on the relationship between different generations also garnered very good reviews along with Cabiddu's elegant feature film. Fabrizio Maria Cortese is considered an outsider with I Have Friends in Heaven, his debut feature film.