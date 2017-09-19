Palermo

NGO says Iuventa accusations from right wing security guards (2)

Jurgen Rettet requests release of ship used for migrant rescues

NGO says Iuventa accusations from right wing security guards (2)

Palermo, September 19 - German NGO Jurgen Rettet went on the counterattack on Tuesday after requesting the Iuventa, a ship it used to conduct migrant rescues in the southern Mediterranean, be released by the Italian authorities. Jurgen Rettet officials told a press conference that the accusations that led to the vessel being seized were "based on the conflicting declarations of two private security guards linked to Italian extreme right groups". The Dutch-flagged Iuventa was seized in August in relation to a Trapani probe into alleged aiding of illegal migration. Photos linked to the case and published in the media that seem to show an incident when migrants were not rescued at sea but were effectively handed over by traffickers sparked a furore.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

di Domenico Latino

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 10 milioni di euro

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 10 milioni di euro

Vinti 5 milioni in 8 mesi con i Gratta e Vinci

Vinti 5 milioni in 8 mesi con i Gratta e Vinci

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33