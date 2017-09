I'd eat you for joy of vomiting you out- Grillo to reporters

Rome, September 19 - Beppe Grillo, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), blasted reporters waiting for him outside a Rome hotel on Tuesday, saying they effectively put him under siege. "This is kidnapping, I'd eat you just for the pleasure of vomiting you out," the comedian-turned-politician said. "Do you feel any shame about the job you do? Do you think the fact that you work for 10 euros a story justifies all this?".