Raggi calls for special laws on sexual violence

Rome, September 19 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Tuesday called for special laws cracking down on sexual violence following a spate of alarming rape cases in Italy. "What is happening to women is monstrous," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It's a black September for Italy. I'm thinking of the recent tragedies in Rimini, in our city, in Lecce and today in Catania. It's unacceptable. It is necessary to act now. The government should intervene immediately, including with special laws".