Genoa

Up to now 1.8 mn in LN funds frozen (2)

Prosecutor says money can be released if guarantees given

Genoa, September 19 - The authorities have performed the preventative seizure of 1.8 million euros in Northern League (LN) party funds following a ruling by a Genoa court, sources said on Tuesday. The preventative seizure comes after two convictions over the misuse of party funds, including one regarding former LN leader Umberto Bossi. The anti-migrant, right-wing party is deserting parliament this week in protest at the ruling, which it is appealing against. "They are trying to get rid of us from television, from radio, from parliament. They are trying to do it in a dirty way. But they won't succeed," League leader Matteo Salvini told the LN's Radio Padania. "In Democracy the citizens decide who wins and who loses with their votes, not an individual judge". Genoa chief prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said Tuesday that the funds could be unfrozen if the party provided bank guarantees or property as collateral after meeting the group's lawyers.

