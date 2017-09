Mice stop Rome nursery school reopening -parents

Rome, September 19 - Parents of children at a public nursery on the outskirts of Rome said Monday that the school did not reopen after the summer holiday as planned due to a mice infestation. "Last week the parent representatives of the five classes of the nursery school were informed that the school would not reopen on September 15 because of the mice emergency," said Emanuela Testa, one of the representatives. The school is on Via della Seta and is part of a complex with an elementary school that did open after the holidays.