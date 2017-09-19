Rome

Little spare cash for budget law, says Padoan (2)

Rome, September 19 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that there is not much spare cash kicking around in the public coffers for the 2018 budget law even though the Italian economy is growing faster than expected. "There are very few resources, given the budget limits," Padoan said. "GDP has improved, but not to such a degree as to be able to loosen (fiscal policy) in a significant way". He said the battle against rampant youth unemployment would be one area that money would be found for. "Young employment is one of the very few areas that will be attacked within the current framework of public finances," Padoan said.

