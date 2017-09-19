Little spare cash for budget law, says Padoan (2)

Rome
19/09/2017
Rome, September 19 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that there is not much spare cash kicking around in the public coffers for the 2018 budget law even though the Italian economy is growing faster than expected. "There are very few resources, given the budget limits," Padoan said. "GDP has improved, but not to such a degree as to be able to loosen (fiscal policy) in a significant way". He said the battle against rampant youth unemployment would be one area that money would be found for. "Young employment is one of the very few areas that will be attacked within the current framework of public finances," Padoan said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West
di Domenico Latino
Vinti 5 milioni in 8 mesi con i Gratta e Vinci
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online