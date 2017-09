Outcome of M5S Sicilian primaries suspended by court

Palermo, September 19 - A Palermo court on Tuesday suspended the outcome of the 5-Star Movement's primaries in Sicily, which saw Giancarlo Cancelleri elected the anti-establishment group's governor candidate via an online poll. The court confirmed a decision taken provisional earlier this month. The move follows an appeal by activist Mauro Giulivi, who was excluded from the so-called 'Regionarie' for refusing to sign an M5S code of conduct. The court said this requirement damaged the activist's rights. The Sicilian regional elections take place November 5.