Cancelleri remains Sicily candidate says M5S

(see related) Rome, September 19 - Giancarlo Cancelleri said he will remain the 5-Star Movement's governor candidate in Sicily even though a Palermo court on Tuesday suspended the result of the online primaries through which he was selected. "Cancelleri was, and will be, the M5S governor candidate," read a post on the blog of the movement's leader Beppe Grillo. He added that "we are out of time" to hold new primaries, asserting that the deadline to present the symbol linked to the electoral list is Saturday.