Out-of-hours doctor raped near Catania (2)

Rome, September 19 - An out-of-hours service doctor was attacked and raped in the town Trecastagni, in the province of Catania, sources said on Tuesday. A 26-year-old local man has been arrested in relation to the attack by Carabinieri police. He was half-naked when he was captured, sources said. It is the latest in a spate of alarming recent cases of sexual violence in Italy, including Monday's case of a 57-year-old German woman who was left tied naked to a pole after being raped in Rome's Villa Borghese. According to an initial reconstruction of the Trecastagni attack, the young man entered the medical practice with the excuse of needing treatment. The suspect, a labourer from Santa Venerina with a criminal record for minor offences, was captured as he tried to get away.