Ryanair cancels 702 Italian flights up to end Oct

Rome, September 19 - Ryanair has cancelled 702 flights to or from Italian airports in the period up to the end of October, according to a list of ditched services on the Irish low-cost airlines website on Tuesday. All the airline's main services and the airports it uses in Italy are affected. On Tuesday 17 flights have been cancelled, including a Rome Ciampino-London Stansted service. On Wednesday 13 scheduled flights have been cancelled.