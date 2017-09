Hong Kong stops Padua chicken, eggs over avian flu

Beijing, September 18 - The Hong Kong food safety authority (CFS) has blocked the importation of chicken and eggs from Padua in relation to a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health of an outbreak of avian flu, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. The outbreak at a goose farm in the province of Padua last week led Veneto Governor Luca Zaia to sign an order for the cull of 11,000 animals, regional sources said.