Italy hit as Ryanair cancels flights for up to 400,000

Rome, September 18 - Services in Italy are among those being affected after Ryanair said it is cancelling 40 to 50 flights a day for six weeks. The move, which will affect the flights of up to 400,000 passengers, was caused by the low-cost airline "messing up" its planning of pilot holidays. The company so far has only published the flights that will be cancelled up to Wednesday. Flights involving Bologna, Venice Treviso, Milan Bergamo, Trapani, Brindisi, Palermo, Naples and Turin are affected.