Woman raped, left tied to pole naked in Rome (2)

Rome
18/09/2017
Rome, September 18 - A 57-year-old German woman was raped last night at Rome's Villa Borghese park, sources said Monday. The woman was found gagged and naked tied to a pole in the park by a taxi driver early on Monday, the sources said. She told police that she was attacked where she was found, the sources added. The clothes of the woman, who has been in Italy for a few months and has been taken to the city's Santo Spirito hospital, were found near to the pole. She told investigators that she was attacked by young man, probably a foreigner, the sources said. He is also said to have robbed the woman of 40 euros. Police have been working in the park for several hours to find evidence that could lead to the assailant.
