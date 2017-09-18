FI whip says Vatican-govt Ius Soli deal 'serious if true'

Rome
18/09/2017
Rome, September 18 - Renato Brunetta, the Lower House whip for Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, said Monday it would be serious if reports of an agreement between the government and the Vatican to get the so-called 'Ius Soli' bill approved were true. The bill, which would grant citizenship to migrant children born on Italian soil who have completed five years in the Italian school, has stalled in the Senate because of staunch opposition from parties on the right of the political spectrum. "I don't believe it," Brunetta said regarding the reported deal. "If it were true it would be extremely serious from the political and institutional point of view". Brunetta said his party would push for a referendum to scrap the law if it is approved.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Caso Cubeta: quei particolari su cui la famiglia si “interroga”
di Alessandro Tumino
L’assolo di Minniti
è un inno alla Calabria
di Giovanni Pastore
Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West
di Domenico Latino
Vinti 5 milioni in 8 mesi con i Gratta e Vinci
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online