FI whip says Vatican-govt Ius Soli deal 'serious if true'

Brunetta vows referendum if citizenship bill approved

FI whip says Vatican-govt Ius Soli deal 'serious if true'

Rome, September 18 - Renato Brunetta, the Lower House whip for Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, said Monday it would be serious if reports of an agreement between the government and the Vatican to get the so-called 'Ius Soli' bill approved were true. The bill, which would grant citizenship to migrant children born on Italian soil who have completed five years in the Italian school, has stalled in the Senate because of staunch opposition from parties on the right of the political spectrum. "I don't believe it," Brunetta said regarding the reported deal. "If it were true it would be extremely serious from the political and institutional point of view". Brunetta said his party would push for a referendum to scrap the law if it is approved.

