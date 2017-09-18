Renzi demands truth on CONSIP 'at all costs' (2)

Rome, September 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi reiterated his demand for the truth in relation to the CONSIP case after reports that the investigation may have been manipulated to tarnish his reputation when he was premier. "We wait for the truth, without shouting," Renzi said via his Facebook and Twitter accounts. "We demand the truth. Only that. But we want it at all costs". Newspapers reported last week senior members of the Carabinieri police allegedly told a prosecutor that they wanted to "get to" Renzi. In July Modena prosecutor Lucia Musti reportedly told the judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, about comments attributed to Carabinieri Gianpaolo Scafarto and Sergio De Caprio in July 2016, when Renzi was premier. The CSM has sent evidence in relation to the case on to Rome prosecutors. Scafarto is under investigation for allegedly wrongly attributing a wiretap in the CONSIP probe concerning Renzi's father Tiziano. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation in the CONSIP case as is Sport Minister Luca Lotti, who is considered close to the ex-premier. "I don't like playing the victim. I'm not convinced by those who feel sorry for themselves, who seek alibis and live off fantasies" Renzi said. "That's why I never used words like coup or plot regarding the CONSIP case. "I have always said something different: 'full respect for the institutions, always'... 'there are strange coincidences in this story. It's up to the judiciary to clarify it".