Don't discriminate against migrants - Dalai Lama in Sicily

'Think of them as brothers and sisters' he says in Palermo

Don't discriminate against migrants - Dalai Lama in Sicily

(ANSAmed) - PALERMO, SEPTEMBER 18 - Migrants and refugees must "not be discriminated against on the basis of their skin colour or religion", the Dalai Lama has told journalists in Palermo. "They are the object of the exercise of our compassion," the spiritual leader added. "From the outset of the crisis we should have thought of migrants as brothers and sisters who are facing huge problems and give them refuge," he continued. "We must take them in. The host countries should offer education for the children, while older people should be given technological training so they are able to return, with ongoing support from the countries that took them in," the Dalai Lama said. (ANSAmed).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

Sub 31enne muore nel Reggino

Caso Cubeta: quei particolari su cui la famiglia si “interroga”

Caso Cubeta: quei particolari su cui la famiglia si “interroga”

di Alessandro Tumino

L’assolo di Minniti è un inno alla Calabria

L’assolo di Minniti
è un inno alla Calabria

di Giovanni Pastore

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

Rosarno fa i conti con l’incubo Far West

di Domenico Latino

Vinti 5 milioni in 8 mesi con i Gratta e Vinci

Vinti 5 milioni in 8 mesi con i Gratta e Vinci

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33