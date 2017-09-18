Don't discriminate against migrants - Dalai Lama in Sicily

(ANSAmed) - PALERMO, SEPTEMBER 18 - Migrants and refugees must "not be discriminated against on the basis of their skin colour or religion", the Dalai Lama has told journalists in Palermo. "They are the object of the exercise of our compassion," the spiritual leader added. "From the outset of the crisis we should have thought of migrants as brothers and sisters who are facing huge problems and give them refuge," he continued. "We must take them in. The host countries should offer education for the children, while older people should be given technological training so they are able to return, with ongoing support from the countries that took them in," the Dalai Lama said. (ANSAmed).