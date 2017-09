Pirelli launches IPO

Milan, September 18 - Pirelli launched its initial public offering on Monday. The IPO will run until September 38 with a price range of 6.30 and 8.30 euros each, valuing the company at between 6.3 billion euros and 8.3 billion euros. Banca IMI's Marco Graffigna, who handled the IPO, said the tyremaker is set to return to the Milan stock exchange on October 4. As part of the operation, the controlling China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is set to take its stake below the 50% threshold Pirelli was delisted from the Milan bourse in 2015 after a mandatory offer launched by an investment company controlled by ChemChina.