Draft manifesto at trade fair, says LN's Salvini

Milan, September 18 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that government policies should be drafted with the business community as he paid a surprise visit to the Fiera di Milano trade fair complex. "You should draft the manifesto for government here," Salvini told ANSA at the centre, where three major shows devoted to 'Made in Italy' are being held. "I'm here to have confirmation that the Left has failed: these close to 3,000 entrepreneurs ask for fewer taxes, fewer European restrictions, less bureaucracy, to take away the sanctions on Russia and not just take care of big firms".