Some 1,250 deaths a year in Italy due to diesel emissions

Rome, September 18 - Around 1,250 premature deaths each year in Italy are linked to diesel cars emitted higher levels of pollution than carmakers claimed, according to a report released on Monday. The report by the Austria-based International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden comes after a big scandal on emissions cheating that first hit Volkswagen in 2015. It said the excess emissions cause around 4,500 premature deaths in Europe each year.