Noemi's killer moved to Bari jail

Bari, September 15 - The 17-year-old who last week confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend, 16-year-old Noemi Durini, in a case that shocked the nation has been moved to a jail for minors in the southern city of Bari, sources said Monday. At the weekend three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the home of the boy's family. They did not explode. The autopsy on the body of Noemi is set to take place on Tuesday. If there is no further need of the corpse for the investigation, it will be released to the family so a funeral can be held. The judicial authorities are reviewing how the case was handled as Noemi's family had reported the boy to a prosecutor for minors over his violent conduct before the homicide.