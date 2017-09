One-year-old killed by family pit bulls

Rome, September 18 - A one-year-old girl is dead after being attacked by her family's two pit bulls at the weekend at Flero, in the northern province of Brescia. The girl's grandfather was also injured in an unsuccessful attempt to save the child. At the time of the attack, the girl's mother was not at home and her father was in Germany for work. Brescia prosecutors have opened an investigation. The pit bulls had reportedly attacked other dogs in the area in the past.