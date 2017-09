Boschi says 23 bn to be recovered from tax evasion in 2017 (2)

Rome, September 18 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi said Monday that Italy was set to recover 23 billion euros from the fight against tax evasion in 2017. She told a conference that this figure compares to the 11 billion euros recovered in 2014 and stressed that more still could be achieved. "We have implemented new measures to make it possible to recover more revenue with agreements with countries such as the Vatican, Switzerland and Liechtenstein," Boschi said. "We will keep going (in the 2018 budget law) with important measures to combat evasion such as electronic invoicing and we are considering extending split payment".