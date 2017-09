Di Maio set to be unopposed for M5S premier candidacy

Rome, September 18 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio looks set to become the premier candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) after a deadline passed for candidates on Monday without anyone else publicly saying they would stand. Italy is set to have a general election early next year and the M5S are the top party in many polls. Another high-profile M5S member seen as a possible premier candidate, Alessandro Di Battista, announced Monday that he would not stand. "I'll will explain my reasons (for not standing) at a speech in Rimini," Di Battista said on his Facebook page.