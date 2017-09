Vatican says Orlandi report 'false and ridiculous'

Vatican City, September 18 - Vatican Spokesman Greg Burke on Monday described as "false and ridiculous" reports that the Vatican had spend large amounts of money on the case of Emanuela Orlandi, a teenage Vatican citizen who went missing in mysterious circumstances over 30 years ago. In an article published by La Repubblica on Monday, Italian investigative reporter Emiliano Fittipaldi writes about a leaked document that allegedly shows the Vatican spent over 483 million lira, around 250,000 euros, on the case between 1983 and 1997. Orlandi disappeared in June 1983. In the piece, Fittipaldi reports money went to a pensioner in London and medical expenses in the British capital. Fittipaldi has written books in the past with revelations linked to the two VatiLeaks scandals featuring embarrassing leaks of confidential documents.